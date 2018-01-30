The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion defender Stephen Warnock says it is "nice to be back" at Bradford City, more than 15 years after his first spell with the club.

The 36-year-old joined the Bantams on loan until the end of the season on Friday, alongside Albion teammate Matty Lund.

Lund was a second-half substitute in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon, with Warnock staying on the bench.

But despite having to wait to make his second Bradford debut, the former Derby County defender got the chance to sample the "incredible" Valley Parade atmosphere again.

"It's always great to come back," said Warnock, who made 15 appearances for Albion this season before joining the Bantams.

"Even when I came back as a Leeds United player, we got beaten and the atmosphere was incredible that night.

"That's what I remember from the place.

"At the beginning of the game (against Wimbledon), the atmosphere started well, and I think the team have got to build an atmosphere at the ground.

"The crowd have to thrive on what the team are doing on the pitch.

"It's nice to be back, that's for sure. It was frustrating not to get on the pitch, but hopefully that'll come at some point soon."