Steve Bruce has challenged his Aston Villa side to back up their last-gasp win over Sheffield United on Tuesday night with three points against Burton Albion on Saturday (3pm).

The Villans host Nigel Clough's side looking for a sixth-straight league win for the first time since 1990.

Robert Snodgrass' late effort secured all three points for Villa at Bramall Lane, and Bruce has branded the 1-0 win over the Blades "pointless" if they drop points against the Brewers.

"I saw them at Derby County, and they were very difficult for Derby and they nearly got away with a point," Bruce told the Birmingham Mail.

"I remember Boxing Day last year when we had a full house and we struggled to beat them.

"If we show the intensity then I'm sure we'll be OK.

"The Championship throws up unbelievable results which you don’t think are possible.

"It's pointless going away and winning at Sheffield (United) if you can't get the right result against Burton."

Bruce's side are looking good bets for promotion having strung that run together, with Derby just one point ahead in second place.

One of the key catalysts behind their good run of form has been Snodgrass' recent purple patch.

Burton's defence will have to be on guard with the former Hull City man netting three goals in his last five matches.

Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner and Jake Buxton will no doubt already be aware of his talents following his goalscoring exploits in Villa's 4-0 defeat of the Brewers earlier this season.

"It's always nice when you string a few results together," Bruce added.

"I thought Sheffield (United) played well against us and we had to show a response in the second half.

"It was very decent and we've capped it off with a wonderful goal. Sheffield (United), (Nottingham) Forest and Middlesbrough in the last three away games - to win them all is testament to the squad.

"He's (Snodgrass) performed fantastically well of late.

"He's well-liked - all of a sudden now he understands he’s the crowd favourite.

"It's never easy when you're on loan and you're up and down the country. He's enjoying his football now and you can tell.

"He's been a fantastic addition."