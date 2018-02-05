Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone associated with Burton Albion will have celebrated Liam Boyce's debut goal on Saturday as one of the moments of the season, even in a losing cause.

But few will have enjoyed it quite as much as Brewers head physio Nick Fenton, and the rest of Albion's medical team.

Back in August, it was Fenton who had to confirm to Boyce that, as expected, he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee - an injury that could potentially rule the Northern Ireland international out for the entirety of his debut campaign in English football.

That is not a task anyone would relish.

"You have your suspicions, but then it gets confirmed that it's an ACL injury," Fenton told the Burton Mail.

"All of a sudden, the player we've spent the most money in the club's history on is potentially going to miss the whole season.

"So it was a blow to us all.

"ACL injuries are one of the most serious you can get as a footballer, so there's that disappointment as well, for the player, and that's the overriding feeling.

"I've had three since I've been at the club - we had George Taft and Kelvin Maynard two years ago.

"It's one of the hardest things to do, to have to speak to them and say, 'I'm sorry to tell you, but your ACL has been ruptured and you're going to have to have a sustained period out injured with me'."

Understandably, the days immediately following his knee injury were tough ones for Boyce.

There is a picture of the former Ross County man sat behind the Burton dugout before their final pre-season friendly at home to Leicester City.

He is smiling, but it must have been a far from enjoyable experience knowing the months that lay ahead before he would grace that turf.

Boyce's reaction to the setback, though, was testament to his character, and explains why he made his return earlier than anticipated.

"It's not nice finding out - the first couple of days, you are down in the dumps," he said after scoring in Saturday's 3-2 loss at Aston Villa.

"But the second I got back in, there was no point in me moping about and making everyone else feel down.

"I just had to knuckle down.

"My family were always behind me, they saw the worst of me when I found out I was injured.

"I just had to get on with it.

"After I found out what it was, I knew what I had to do and just had to do it as quickly as possible."

Fenton - who played for Notts County, Rotherham United and Manchester City during his playing career - has been one of those working closely with Boyce throughout his rehabilitation and recovery.

Through that work, the Brewers physio has seen Boyce's unerring determination, and a positivity that has been at the heart of everything.

"He's been unbelievable, he was so positive," added Fenton.

"From about three or four days in, he's come to terms with it, and he's been positive ever since.

"We've had a great run through it all, he has never really had any setbacks up to date.

"I've got to say that, because I don't think he's out of the woods yet - I still think we have to be very careful with him.

"There shouldn't be too many expectations of him yet, he's only had 20 minutes, he's got a lot to do to continue his rehab and gradually increase the time he has on the pitch.

"But he's been fantastic, and the positive attitude he has brought to it all.

"He's come in, been the life and soul of it all, he has encouraged people, he's happy, doing hours more than everyone else, and still never had a problem.

"His work ethic has been incredible.

"I think everyone has seen that, everyone appreciates that and respects that."

Fenton is right to temper Boyce's comeback with the fact that there is still work to do.

Saturday was his first competitive action since June, and he is still likely a few games away from starting.

Still, that classy finish against Villa was a massive step in what has been a long journey over the past six months - and Fenton enjoyed it as much as anyone.

"I'm delighted everything has gone well, we are still being a bit cautious, but it's fantastic in the way he has approached his rehabilitation," he added.

"It all culminated in that goal on Saturday, which was fantastic, and a real plus for myself and Chris Beardsley and the rest of the medical team to see someone you've worked so hard on for the last six months come on and get a goal and get back to what he does best."