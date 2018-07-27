The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Burton Albion striker Stuart Beavon has signed for National League side Wrexham on a season-long loan deal.

The forward has left League One Coventry City, who he joined from Burton Albion as part of a deal that saw Marvin Sordell head to the Pirelli Stadium in January 2017.

Beavon was part of the back-to-back promotion winning sides that took Albion into the Championship in 2016.

The 34-year-old made 102 appearances for Albion, scoring 15 goals, and was a fan favourite on the Pirelli terraces.

"I’m really pleased to be at Wrexham," he said. "I have spoken to Sam Ricketts a few times over the past weeks. It's taken a bit of time but I’m glad it’s done and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch.

“Sam said to bring my experience to the team to help the lads mount a challenge this season.”