Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the second season running, Burton Albion's FA Cup journey ended at the third round.

Until the club's very recent past, that would have meant the culmination of an impressive run in football's oldest competition.

As a Championship club, of course, the Brewers automatically enter at the third-round stage, so this was another exit at the first attempt.

Albion will have spent the short return journey from St Andrew's to the Pirelli Stadium working out how their name is not in the hat for the next round, because as Nigel Clough said afterwards, this performance bettered some of their recent away victories in many ways.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Those positives are what the Brewers will look to build on this week as they prepare for the return to Championship action, where their real focus lies this season.

It is Burton's relegation rivals Birmingham City, meanwhile, whose eyes will be glued to the television at 7pm on Monday to see where their fate lies in the fourth round.

The two sides will meet again in the league on April 7 for a game that could yet have a crucial say on both clubs' survival aspirations.

Should that clash turn out as this one did, you can imagine Clough and his players would find it harder to focus purely on the performance.

Not that the Brewers approached their FA Cup tie against the Blues with anything other than a desire to win, continue their fine recent run of form and take a further step in the competition.

That much was made clear an hour before kick-off, when Clough named the same starting XI that had humbled Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough five days previously.

Ex-Albion forward Steve Cotterill followed suit in naming an unchanged side. It is rare to see two teams refrain from making a single switch when moving from league to cup.

An indication, then, of the confidence running through both at the moment - and Albion seemed the more likely to capitalise, given their first-half display.

Again lining up in a 5-4-1, the Brewers' back five of John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Buxton, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan were largely untroubled by the hosts' direct approach.

Indeed, Flanagan and Brayford spent more time surging forward in pacy counter-attacks.

On numerous occasions, sloppy Birmingham passes were picked off by Tom Naylor or Luke Murphy in central midfield and moved forward quickly.

Dyer and Flanagan especially caused issues on the left, and their budding partnership is a promising one in attack.

The pair linked up to give each other chances, Flanagan curling one effort just off target and then being brilliantly denied by Maxime Colin as he looked to turn in the box and go clear one-on-one.

He was also subjected to a more than robust midfield challenge by the stretching Maikel Kieftenbeld that saw the Birmingham man booked when Flanagan’s teammates - and Clough - seemed convinced a harsher punishment was warranted.

Dyer too was thwarted in front of goal as Albion sought to seize control. His best chance was a classic, quick-thinking move from Albion.

Murphy slid in to cut out Craig Gardner's pass from deep and find Dyer. He shipped it quickly inside to Naylor, who moved it on to lone forward Lucas Akins, who was again tireless in his efforts to hold play up and bring his onrushing teammates into play.

This time, it was to slide Dyer through into the lefthand side of the Blues box, and the ex-Leicester City winger drilled a low shot under David Stockdale that was brilliantly scooped clear by Harlee Dean before Will Miller could convert - or it could find the back of the net of its own accord.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Miller was another to come close to an opener that felt an inevitability before the break. His curling free-kick - won when Dyer was cynically brought down by Gardner as he charged through on the break - was well tipped away by the diving Stockdale.

Other than having failed to break the deadlock through their glut of chances, the only negative from Albion's first half was the enforced withdrawal of Miller with a dead leg.

Even that showed little sign of affecting Burton's flow, though.

Joe Sbarra replaced the former Tottenham Hotspur talent for the second 45, and it was from his corner that the Brewers should have nudged themselves in front within a minute of the restart.

Sbarra's outswinging set-piece was flicked on by McFadzean, and Turner was free to power his header at goal from six yards.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Anywhere else, and it was in - but Gardner was well stationed to block the goalbound effort on the line and divert it behind for a corner.

Clough said after the game that he could sense at this stage where the game was heading. Burton have seen this story more than once before in 2017-18, even if they had managed to make it a less frequent occurrence in the past month.

Birmingham were yet to register a shot when a long ball up to target man Sam Gallagher was flicked on by the Southampton loanee to the feet of Jacques Maghoma.

The former Brewer scored in the league meeting between the sides in August, but this time it was his turn to be provider.

He charged past Buxton at pace and then slid possession back into the path of Gallagher, who made no mistake with an emphatic finish past Stephen Bywater to register his fourth goal in five games.

It would be the Blues' only shot on target - although with a newfound intensity, Maghoma did go clear to drive a good opening over moments later.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Still, the lead gave Cotterill's side something to defend. Like Burton, that is what this Birmingham side relish doing.

A third consecutive clean sheet was on its way, despite Albion responding well.

Much of that came through Sbarra's direct running with the ball, and he provided some tidy link-up play with Akins.

Flanagan and Dyer continued to push down the left as well, with the Northern Ireland international spooning their best late opportunity over the bar.

There will be no long run in the FA Cup in 2018, then, for Burton Albion.

That will hardly register with the Brewers players and supporters if the side are celebrating Championship survival come May 6, of course.

And while this performance again showed how capable Albion are of doing just that, it was perhaps a timely reminder, with the January transfer window open, that they still need a more consistent cutting edge in the final third.

Clough's aim over the coming weeks is to bring that in and ensure such promising attacking displays do not go unrewarded over the final 20 games of Burton's campaign.