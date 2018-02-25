Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There can be no greater testament to the quality of Burton Albion's form on the road this season than the statistics of their season at the Pirelli Stadium.

Since the 2-1 win over Fulham on September 16, the Brewers have played 13 times on home soil.

They have not won in that time, drawing two and losing 11 following this latest defeat at the hands of upwardly mobile Millwall.

That is a tally of two points from a possible 39 - and they have scored only eight times during that run.

And yet. A knack of picking up positive results away from home means Nigel Clough's side remain only two points adrift of safety heading into the final two-and-a-bit months of the season.

Those home numbers would not suggest such a close battle.

They are still right in contention, and Albion's remaining six matches at the Pirelli will have a pivotal say on which division they are competing in come August.

Just what it will take for them to get back on the winning trail in East Staffordshire, though, may prove the defining question of their campaign.

Burton were hopeful that Millwall's visit would prove the lucky 13th attempt in their search for a Pirelli win.

It might have done had they shown a more ruthless edge in the final third.

It is by no means the first time that that has been the case, and they will be frustrated it has again hamstrung their bid to move out of the bottom three.

Chances came and went, and good chances at that - but Millwall keeper Jordan Archer was not tested once.

Nigel Clough reckoned his side "created enough situations and chances to win two games", yet they could not capitalise.

Stephen Bywater, meanwhile, had to pick the ball out of his net when one of the Lions' three efforts on target found its way past him in slightly fortuitous circumstances, Ben Marshall the beneficiary as Damien McCrory's attempted clearance hit him and was scrambled in.

From early on, this looked a game likely to be decided by one goal - and so it proved.

On the back of Tuesday's win at Barnsley - Albion's first since January 1 - Clough made two changes to his starting XI.

One was to be expected, Liam Boyce moving back to the bench following a 70-minute outing at Oakwell, meaning Darren Bent reclaimed the lone forward role.

In defence, John Brayford was passed fit to return at left-back after leaving the Pirelli turf with a calf injury the previous Saturday in the goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

That meant Lloyd Dyer moved forward to the left of a midfield five, with Joe Sbarra making way to the bench.

Brayford's return would last only 20 minutes, though, before he was signalling to the touchline and coming off with a recurrence of that problem.

That meant a first Brewers outing since August for McCrory, who spent a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury on loan at Porsmouth - and the full-back took to life back in the Championship with impressive speed and composure.

The premature exit of Brayford was the only moment of note in a low-key start to the game, as Burton struggled to rediscover the accuracy in possession that saw them seize control at Barnsley earlier in the week.

Millwall, meanwhile, began like a team who may just be considering the prospect of a late push for the play-offs, their pressing and hassling in the midfield at an incessant rate.

They regularly looked to pick out Steve Morison with a direct ball or for a route through Lee Gregory, only for centre-back pairing Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean, who continue to forge a solid partnership, to win the ball and return play.

It took a goalmouth scramble in the Brewers' six-yard box to spark the hosts into life.

And as the first half drew to a close, Derby County loanee Bent was provided with two opportunities to open the scoring and his account for Burton.

The first was courtesy of a route-one ball, misjudged by the Millwall defence. Bent was able to race through, but as he hesitated and waited for the perfect shooting opportunity, Jake Cooper recovered well to slide in and deny him inside the penalty area.

Shortly afterwards, Bent got a second sniff. Jacob Davenport floated a delightful ball over the top and into his path, with the Derby man's first touch taking him into the box.

On his left foot, though, the finish was sliced wide of the target as he bore down on Archer's goal.

Bent had good openings against Ipswich Town and Forest previously, and he will be intent on making one count sooner rather than later.

Akins saw a hooked effort land on the roof of the visitors' net, too, and a header flew just wide as Burton grew into the game. Crucially, the target was not hit.

And the Lions made them pay after the break.

Cooper's goalbound header from a corner was a sign of things to come, Bywater parrying it out and the rebound being poked just wide by Jed Wallace.

Wallace was controversially sent off in the reverse fixture at the Den, and he will surely have taken satisfaction from having a hand in the winning goal.

He curled in a cross from the left that just evaded the head of McFadzean. McCrory went to clear it, only to see the ball cannon off Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Marshall and past Bywater.

That is the sort of fortune Clough is craving for his side.

They could have done with it when Shaun Hutchinson deflected Dyer's cross-shot agonisingly wide of Archer's far post.

You cannot rely on that luck, of course, so Albion set about working for an equaliser.

Boyce was introduced to partner Bent up top as the home side reverted to a 4-4-2.

Despite some clever flicks by the Northern Ireland international, neither striker could work an opportunity for his fellow forward, though. That partnership still needs time to flourish.

Instead, Albion's best chance of the game fell to one of their defenders.

Naylor has proved his eye for goal again and again over the years for Burton, but he could not head home Akins' flick-on from Davenport's corner, nodding over from six yards out with the goal gaping.

There is good reason for Millwall having made it four successive away victories, and they managed the final stages well after the Naylor scare.

Hutchinson and Cooper were imperious late on, getting up to power clear a series of direct deliveries.

And so the Brewers again head on their travels with a home defeat behind them. It has become an all-too regular trend this season.

This was not like the flat performances in defeat to Queens Park Rangers and Reading earlier in the year.

Burton did not deserve to lose by any means.

But they are running out of opportunities to turn performances into wins on home soil. Their Championship survival could yet rely on them finding a way to do it.