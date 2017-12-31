Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the end, there were no fireworks to see Burton Albion out of 2017 and into the new year.

A goalless draw at home to an under-par Norwich City will not go down among the most memorable of Albion's matches during a 12-month period in which they upset the odds to survive in the Championship and then began their bid to do it all over again.

Indeed, there was even a little frustration for the Brewers that they failed to capitalise on a dominant start and the Canaries' sluggishness out of the blocks.

Had Tom Naylor's close-range header found the net or Ben Turner's goalbound effort not been blocked on the line, they might have been welcoming in 2018 on the back of three wins from their last four games.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But this may still yet go down as an important result for Albion.

Ending an eight-game losing streak at the Pirelli Stadium always had to be the Brewers' primary aim against Daniel Farke's side, no matter how it came.

Albion's home form is what has held them back from moving clear of the relegation zone over recent months.

They have lost only twice in 10 games on the road.

As Nigel Clough has said, you might expect a team to be cast adrift after such a miserable run of results on home soil - but their away exploits have kept them right in touch at the turn of the year.

Backing that up with more consistency at the Pirelli will be the key to survival in 2017-18.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And after promising displays in defeat to Preston North End and Leeds United in recent weeks, getting over the line here was crucial.

Too often since the home win over Fulham on September 16 have the Brewers been well in contention and then let games get away from them in the final 20 minutes.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing against Norwich was that there was no repeat.

Even when Farke turned to the dangerous Alex Pritchard and James Maddison off the bench, Clough's side stood strong to repel any late attacks, the former forcing Stephen Bywater into his only big save of the match.

Another second-half introduction in Joe Sbarra then threatened to steal the show for the hosts, cutting in from the right and attempting an audacious lob from the corner of the Norwich box.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn just got back to claw the academy graduate’s effort away and ensure Albion would not end their losing streak in victorious fashion.

Pritchard and Maddison's places on the bench were brought about by Farke making six changes to the Canaries side that won at Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

Clough, meanwhile, made two personnel switches in a bid to add freshness to his side and maintain the fitness of his entire squad during the hectic festive period, with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday following on only 48 hours after the Norwich clash.

That saw John Brayford dropped to the bench and Jake Buxton rested altogether, with Kyle McFadzean replacing him at centre-half, alongside Turner, in a 4-3-3.

Lucas Akins took Brayford's right-back role, Tom Flanagan was the starting left-back and Luke Murphy's return to the central midfield - after missing the game against parent club Leeds four days earlier - saw him stay deep to accommodate the forward running of Naylor and Jamie Allen

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Further forward, Marvin Sordell continued to lead the line in the first half, between wingers Lloyd Dyer and Sean Scannell.

Sordell has exerted plenty of energy in that role over recent weeks, though, where he is given the often thankless task of chasing down defenders and pressing the opposition high for long spells to get Burton on the front foot.

Those exertions told here as he struggled to get on the ball as much as he would have liked, and Akins replaced him up front after the break, with Brayford coming on at right-back.

While Albion's play through the middle was not always rewarded, their intensity from kick-off very nearly caught a disjointed City off guard.

Inside five minutes, a long free-kick upfield from McFadzean was nodded back across goal by Turner and onto the head of Naylor, six yards out.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The in-form midfielder had little time to react and could only divert the effort towards Gunn, who still had to do well to instinctively tip it over.

Full-backs Akins and Flanagan did plenty of good overlapping of their wingers in the first 45 to stretch Norwich.

On one such occasion, it freed up room for a cross from the left to pick out Scannell in the visitors' box, only for the Huddersfield Town loanee's touch to let him down with a goalscoring opportunity waiting.

Moments later, Gunn failed to deal with an Allen corner from the right, but Turner's goalbound poke was blocked on the line, much to the dismay of the home fans.

That was as close as they would come for the majority of the game, the solidity of Grant Hanley doing much to deny Albion any further headway.

It looked like the Brewers' best chance of claiming control would be before the break, with a strong wind in their favour.

The best the Canaries could muster in that time was a dangerous probe into the Albion box thanks to quick thinking from Wes Hoolahan.

James Husband, though, went down under pressure from Akins when he had the chance to shoot, and referee Robert Jones was quick to pull a yellow card out for diving.

As expected, the conditions ensured Norwich had more of the play after the break, which forced McFadzean and Turner into more defensive work.

The pair, though, were up to the test, dominating Canaries frontman Nelson Oliveira, with McFadzean also showing some deft touches on the ball to get out of some difficult situations.

Flanagan also turned in another assured display at full-back.

The industry of Naylor and Allen was somewhat undermined later on as balls were launched long from deep, Akins doing well to latch on and bring Scannell, Brayford and latterly Sbarra into play down the right.

Earlier in the game, that central midfield pair were more noticeable in possession, as was the return of Murphy, whose control played a key role in Burton securing a first home clean sheet since March.

The late introductions of Maddison and Pritchard - to loud cheers from the travelling faithful - showed the visitors' intent to snatch the game late on, and Farke admitted after the game that their plan had been to capitalise on Albion's supposed vulnerability in the last 20.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It was not to be this time, though, the Brewers showing the strength of will that has often seen them frustrate sides away from home.

That will be the approach again on New Year's Day at Hillsborough, as they aim to make it three successive victories on the road and turn a profitable festive period into an outstanding one.

Ending their home woes will certainly have been viewed as a welcome late Christmas present.

But, as Clough says, it is just 'a start'. Burton know there can be no repeat form at the Pirelli in 2018. A new year must bring new fortunes in East Staffordshire after this promising step in the right direction.