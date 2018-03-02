Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will be one of three Championship relegation candidates keeping an eye on this weekend's fixtures with only four of the bottom seven teams in action.

The Brewers' trip to Sheffield United, Hull City's game at Ipswich Town and Barnsley's home match against Norwich City have all fallen foul of the weather, so those teams will be looking out for results that concern them this weekend with their matches postponed.

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland could close the gap on Barnsley in 21st to two points - but they will have to overcome an in-form Millwall side at the Den to do so.

Indeed, Chris Coleman's side will have to halt what Lions boss Neil Harris called a "steam train" if they are to haul themselves off the foot of the Championship table.

Millwall's win at the Pirelli Stadium last weekend was their fifth from their last seven outings.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Speculation continues to surround Steve Cotterill's future at Birmingham City, but the former Burton striker will be in charge for their visit to Nottingham Forest this weekend.

"I know there has been a lot of talk about decision days, Wednesday, Thursday - I met the chairman on Monday night and had a very, very positive meeting with him," he told the Birmingham Mail .

"He was incredibly supportive."

Birmingham have lost their last four league matches, slipping back into the relegation places after last weekend's damaging 2-0 defeat to Barnsley.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bolton Wanderers - currently in 19th place and level on 34 points with Reading above them - could give their survival chances a real boost with victory over Preston North End.

Phil Parkinson's side would make it three games unbeaten at the Macron Stadium if they avoid defeat, and a win could see them pull seven points clear of the relegation places.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Reading, meanwhile, face the uninviting prospect of a trip to league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jaap Stam's side have won only one of their last 15 matches - January's 3-1 defeat of the Brewers - and the pressure is on the Royals boss as they seek to stay clear of the bottom three.

They are currently five points above Albion but, as with Sunderland, Bolton and Birmingham, will have played a game more by 5pm on Saturday.