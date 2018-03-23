Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion face a tough final eight games as they bring the curtain down on a sophomore Championship campaign.

A tough set of fixtures await, with trips to Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Sunderland, and a final-day visit to Preston North End on the cards.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

At the Pirelli Stadium, they only have four chances to record a first win in over six months with Middlesbrough, Hull City, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers left to visit East Staffordshire.

So what threat do the aforementioned teams pose the Brewers, and what do they have left to play for this season?

Cardiff City (a)

Under the leadership of former Albion manager Neil Warnock, Cardiff have surprised almost everyone by firmly establishing themselves as promotion contenders.

The Bluebirds set the tone for their campaign with their last-gasp 1-0 win at the Pirelli on the opening day of the season, and they've spent just one weekend outside of the play-offs since.

Despite losing four consecutive games over Christmas, Warnock rallied his troops and they have dropped just four points since New Years' Day.

Cardiff have created a seven-point gap over Fulham in third and are unlikely to relent on their promotion charge as Warnock seeks an eighth promotion as a manager.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough (h)

It doesn't get any easier for the Brewers, with Tony Pulis' Boro up next after Cardiff in a busy Easter period.

Pulis has revitalised the Teesiders after he took over from Garry Monk in December, losing just four games out of a possible 15.

That good run of form has lifted them from 10th place up to sixth, with an immediate return to the Premier League a very real possibility.

Boro currently sit on 62 points, level with Derby County, and are one point and one place clear of Bristol City as the battle for a play-off reaches its conclusion.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

Birmingham City (a)

The Brewers will be hoping that by the time the play the Blues it will still be a crucial match for both sides.

A traumatic season for City has seen Harry Redknapp and Steve Cotterill sacked with Garry Monk taking the reins earlier this month.

Last weekend saw Monk record his first victory in charge at St Andrew's - a 3-0 defeat of Hull City - significant in itself because it ended a wretched run of seven defeats.

Just three points and one place separate the 22nd-placed Brewers from Birmingham, and a win for either side could drastically alter the dynamic of the bottom half of the table.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Hull City (h)

Brewers fans could be forgiven for looking at the fixture list and thinking the visit of Hull could be a pivotal match in the fight for survival.

However, with Nigel Adkins' side picking up six points from their last nine matches, things are finally looking up for the Tigers.

They are now six points clear of the relegation zone and nine points from the Brewers, having been in the drop-zone less than a month ago.

There's also the small matter of the return of Burton's player of the season for 2016/17 Jackson Irvine, who left the Pirelli in August for a club-record deal for a departure.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Derby County (h)

There's a potential for this fixture to have come at the perfect time for the Brewers, which can't be said for too many clashes with a team that could be playing Premier League football next season.

Burton and Derby have a unique relationship - and one that could result in one of the upsets of the season.

While the Rams look set for the play-offs, they lost the only league meeting between the two sides 1-0 last August, with Jackson Irvine netting an early opener in an unforgettable evening in East Staffordshire.

Victory over Derby could lift the Brewers for a crucial final three matches.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sunderland (a)

Another side battling for relegation, Sunderland haven't kicked on since Chris Coleman won his first match in charge after being appointed Simon Grayson's successor in November.

The Black Cats have done anything but, spending just one week out of the relegation zone since Coleman's arrival and they've been rooted to the bottom of the league for the past month.

Sunderland are winless in their last ten matches and are five points adrift of safety with the league's second-worst goal difference (-30) after Burton's (-40).

A victory on Burton's first ever competitive visit to the Stadium of Light could doom Sunderland to successive relegations, with Fulham and Wolves left for Coleman's side to negotiate.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Bolton Wanderers (h)

Bolton have vastly improved since Burton travelled to the Macron Stadium for the first-ever time in December.

Lloyd Dyer's crucial strike earned the Brewers all three points as Nigel Clough's side kicked on and embarked on a memorable Christmas period.

Phil Parkinson's side have lost just five times since, though, with their impressive run of form lifting them up to 19th place and six points clear of the relegation zone.

Wanderers are unbeaten in three, with Wolves, Derby and Leeds United three of their next six opponents before the visit to the Pirelli.

(Image: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Preston North End (a)

Hopefully, it won't come down to the final day of the season for the Brewers - but Clough and co would surely take that given where they are now.

Preston, though, might also have something to play for. Alex Neil's side have impressed in the ex-Norwich City manager's first season in charge.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

North End have shot up the table and are just two points away from Derby in fifth place. Just two defeats since New Years' Day has seen the Lancashire side consolidate their place as play-off outsiders.

They still have to play fellow play-off chasers Derby, Leeds and Sheffield United, though, which could decide their fate before Burton's trek to Deepdale.