Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunderland have been dealt several untimely injury blows ahead of Saturday's clash with Burton Albion - with four players set to miss the rest of the season.

Donald Love, Joel Asoro and Lynden Gooch have all featured regularly during the Black Cats' recent push for survival, when they thrashed Derby County and secured consecutive draws against Leeds United, Norwich City and Reading.

But the trio look likely to miss the remainder of the campaign, when Chris Coleman's side face the Brewers, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace loanee Jonny Williams is also not expected to feature again this season, after injuring a quad muscle last month.

Asoro made a lively cameo appearance in the late stages of Sunderland's 2-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium in November, setting up George Honeyman's 88th minute striker after James Vaughan's opener.

"Gooch and Asoro are both out for the season," Coleman told the club's official website.

"Goochy got a kick on the bottom of his quad and knee and that will keep him out for the season, and Jonny Williams probably isn't going to make it back before the end of the campaign.

"Donald Love is also out for the season. In the last minute at Reading he got a booking after coming across the guy (Mo Barrow), and he’s hurt the ligaments in his knee.

"Joel's is a hamstring which happened (on Monday) right at the end of training, and realistically that's going to be a two to three-week injury."