Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunderland manager Jack Ross says Tom Flanagan's versatility and success in League One made him want to sign the defender from Burton Albion.

Flanagan signed a two-year deal at the Black Cats having joined on a free transfer - with the Brewers retaining a sell-on clause in the Northern Ireland international's contract at the Stadium of Light.

And Ross, who made Flanagan his fourth signing as Sunderland manager with the club looking to bounce back into the Championship at the first time of asking, knows what his new capture can offer in the third-tier.

He was, of course, part of the Albion sides that won promotion out of League One and stayed in the Championship in their first season at that level.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"First and foremost, I think he's at an age, and at a stage in his career, where he feels he's not quite achieved what he can do given his ability, so this is an opportunity for him to reach his potential," Ross told Sunderland's website.

"He can help us improve as a team and beyond that, what he gives me as a manager is really good versatility because he can play anywhere across the back four which will be important as the season goes on.

"I've spoken previously about how it's important to have players who not only have experience in this division but have been successful in it, and he's gained promotion from the league before so that will stand us in good stead."