Burton Albion take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon (3pm) with relegation on the cards for either side should results go against them.
Albion will be buoyed by last weekend's stunning 3-1 defeat of A38 rivals Derby County, and they could relegate the Black Cats and maintain their miraculous survival hopes with another victory here.
But the opposite could be true, too, with Sunderland capable of sending Albion down into League One if they beat Nigel Clough's side and Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United respectively.
If Bolton and Birmingham win, then the Brewers' stay in the Championship will officially be over even if they draw today.
Can Burton continue their survival dream on their first visit to Wearside?
Chris Coleman knows how much is riding on today’s game...
The last five games there has been that consistency there, but we should have six more points. It would make a hell of a difference, but we have just got to keep doing what we are doing and keep that level of consistency. Psychologically things could change a lot at the weekend so whichever way it changes we have to deal with it. Going into it we have got to keep doing what are doing, always being in games and showing a bit of character when we are up against it. Five o’clock on Saturday evening will tell a story. It could be one or the other we just don’t know yet. We are still fighting, and we are still in there so let’s see what the story is at 5pm on Saturday evening. For both teams it is a do or die case. We have got to approach the next game like it is our last. It is our last chance on Saturday to keep the fight going so we can forget Fulham and Wolves. All that matters is our match against Burton Albion.
Injury news!
Lloyd Dyer is OUT of today’s game, Nigel Clough confirmed in the week.
All the latest injury news can be found by clicking HERE.
Kyle McFadzean looks ahead to today's game - and beyond...
Yeah, there’s a belief that we have got a chance of staying up now.Obviously Saturday is a must-win game, and if all the results go for us on Sat and we win, we’ll be going into the game with the Bolton game, and if we beat them, we go above them.And it might go down to the last day, which we hope it does.
Here's how the table lies ahead of today's fixtures...
Nigel Clough returns to his hometown today...
And it’s all on the line for the Brewers - here’s what he had to say about it...
We want them to go out bubbling. If they’re bubbling after last Saturday, keep it going - keep that feeling going. We haven’t felt that often this season, so now let’s go out and play. Let’s use that adrenaline and that high from last week as much as we can. That’s the good thing, we can go out because we are five points adrift we’re not sweating like the other teams are. Everybody assumes that we’re down so we can go out a little bit more relaxed but we’ve got to, first and foremost, battle and fight. And then hopefully everything stems from there.
It’s very much a day of destiny for both teams.
Relegation could happen to one or both sides today, depending on how results go elsewhere.
And neither side could possibly be in a different set of circumstances.
The rot has set in on Wearside despite the 2-0 win over Burton in Chris Coleman’s second game in charge in November.
They face Fulham and Wolves next, while the Brewers will be hoping to follow up last weekend’s 3-1 win over Derby County.
It’s going to be a nervy one.