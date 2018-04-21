Burton Albion take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon (3pm) with relegation on the cards for either side should results go against them.

Albion will be buoyed by last weekend's stunning 3-1 defeat of A38 rivals Derby County, and they could relegate the Black Cats and maintain their miraculous survival hopes with another victory here.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But the opposite could be true, too, with Sunderland capable of sending Albion down into League One if they beat Nigel Clough's side and Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United respectively.

If Bolton and Birmingham win, then the Brewers' stay in the Championship will officially be over even if they draw today.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Can Burton continue their survival dream on their first visit to Wearside?

