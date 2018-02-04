Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When you consider Liam Boyce's goalscoring record, there should be nothing surreal about seeing him find the back of the net.

But that is the word Burton Albion's record signing used when describing his long-awaited debut for the Brewers - and scoring his first goal for the club in a losing cause at Aston Villa.

The Northern Ireland international - who was expected to miss almost the entirety of his debut Championship campaign after rupturing an ACL in July - was a surprise introduction off the bench in the 72nd minute at Villa Park, replacing the injured Ben Turner.

Despite it being his second successive game in the matchday squad, it was anticipated that Boyce was still a week or two away from being ready for involvement in a Championship clash.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But 189 days on from being carried off Shrewsbury Town's New Meadow pitch on a stretcher, the former Ross County man was contributing to a positive, spirited Albion display - and doing what he does best, too.

"It was sort of surreal," said Boyce.

"I didn't know if I was going to be playing for the next couple of weeks.

"Obviously Turns felt something though, and it was just good to get on the pitch again.

"It was actually a bit surreal, because I haven't felt it in so long - so it was good to get a goal.

"You get back into training and you build your way into it.

"Going into a full game at that speed, you've got to have your wits about you quickly.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I thought I did all right. There were a couple of times I could've held it up better, but obviously I'm just getting used to the pace again after being out for so long.

"I thought I did all right though, and thankfully I got a goal."

Boyce's 92nd-minute goal was ultimately not enough to help claw Albion back a point that their controlled display deserved.

But the finish - a composed effort, clipped over the sprawling Sam Johnstone from John Brayford's low delivery - gave Brewers fans an insight into what their record signing could bring to Burton's survival bid over the next three months.

"I always try to gamble," he added.

"I got it drilled into me from my Ross County days, we had two strikers as manager and assistant.

"They were always saying, 'always make a run, you never know what'll happen'.

"Thankfully today it has paid off, and I was just in the right place at the right time, I suppose.

"The gaffer (Nigel Clough) was more about being on the ball and dropping deep, and I sort of think I'm a bit like that too.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I like to link up play, get the ball and then try to get in the box.

"That's where the goals are.

"Once you do your bit, you need to get in the box and try to make a run across the front post and take people out of position."