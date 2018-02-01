Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the end, the January transfer window closed quietly rather than slamming shut for Burton Albion.

The signing of 19-year-old midfielder Jacob Davenport from Manchester City at lunchtime on Wednesday proved to be the Brewers' final piece of business for the month.

After the drama and interest that accompanied the deadline-day arrivals of Jamie Ward, Michael Kightly and Jamie Allen over the last three windows, there was to be no repeat.

This time, the Brewers made three senior signings in the month, the others being Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent. It is one fewer than they had hoped.

(Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Five Albion players headed in the opposite direction on loan or permanent deals.

Matt Palmer and Ryan Delaney signed two-and-a-half year deals at Rotherham United and Rochdale respectively in League One, the same division in which Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock have joined Bradford City on loan.

A temporary spell at National League Gateshead has been Ben Fox's next move after signing a new contract with the Brewers.

January also saw the departure of loan trio Joe Mason, Connor Ripley and Sean Scannell, who all returned to their parent clubs.

None of that three had the impact Burton would have hoped for, with injury, illness and inconsistency affecting the two outfield players in particular.

Eight outgoings and three incomings, plus the signing of young goalkeeper Jack Livesey and Damien McCrory's return from a loan spell at Portsmouth, adds up to an obvious reduction in squad size as Albion look to fight against the tide and drag themselves out of the bottom three.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Manager Nigel Clough had always suggested it would be the case in January, with fewer players needed with less than half of the season remaining and a less packed schedule ahead until April.

Ultimately, it is quality, not quantity, that will keep Burton in the Championship.

But with Will Miller now out for the season and Liam Boyce, while back in the squad, not having played since July, the Brewers have been left with fewer options to switch things up in their matchday squad.

Luke Varney and Shaun Barker were the only players currently fit and available to Clough who were not included in the 18 on Tuesday.

That will not matter if the new additions can spark a change in form.

The acquisition of Bent - Albion's primary target - is an obvious coup.

His debut against Reading in midweek was his first competitive appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season with Derby County, though.

It could take time for him to rediscover the touch that has made him such a dangerous prospect in front of goal. Albion will know time is of the essence and that they must create openings for him to capitalise on sooner rather than later.

Samuelsen and Davenport, meanwhile, come as more unknown quantities – but with the versatility Clough values.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

An attacking midfielder, Samuelsen can play on the wings or in a more central role, while Davenport has played at left-back as well as his primary holding midfield position.

It will be interesting to see how the two youngsters, 20 and 19 respectively, adapt to a Championship relegation battle.

The fact that the new arrivals have not experienced many of Albion's home struggles this season could prove refreshing, although Bent and Samuelsen got an insight on Tuesday night.

The defeat to Reading was a gut punch for Brewers players, management and fans alike.

Losing in such a manner to relegation rivals was always likely to overshadow any deadline-day business somewhat and perhaps highlight the feeling that additions were needed.

Burton were hopeful of two signings in the final 24 hours but, after Davenport's arrival, they were evidently unable to get any other deals completed.

The success of last January's business understandably set a standard. It was always likely to.

Each of the six signings then made a telling impact to reignite Burton's survival push.

A run of four successive losses in all competitions since the New Year’s Day win at Sheffield Wednesday means they are in need of a similar impact now.

Some fans were frustrated that the players heading away from the Pirelli did not get the chance to make that impact but the onus is on the newcomers to add something to a team that showed real form in a run of three wins from five games not long ago.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The success – or otherwise – of Burton’s January recruitment will be judged in the coming months, in results and in whether the new players can help boost Albion out of the bottom three.

Albion are able to sign free agents following the closure of the window, if they are still keen to add any more to the squad.

And then there is Liam Boyce’s impending return. As much as any of their January business, the Brewers will hope his comeback makes it feel like there actually was a fourth signing this month.