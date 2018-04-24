Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce is glad to be contributing "important goals" to Burton Albion's survival cause at last - and he wants to do the same again against Bolton Wanderers.

The Northern Ireland international arrived at the Pirelli Stadium last June to become Albion's club-record signing, fresh from a Scottish Premiership campaign in which he plundered 23 goals to finish as the division's top scorer.

But an ACL injury in pre-season wrecked his hopes of a full first season in English football and prevented him from featuring until February.

While he scored on his competitive debut at Aston Villa, his close-range finish in last weekend's 3-1 home win over Derby County was his first in a winning cause for the Brewers.

Backing that up with a superb, last-gasp match-winning header at Sunderland on Saturday was a special moment for Boyce.

And he hopes that another game-changing goal or two can come his way in this weekend's crunch clash with relegation rivals Bolton.

"Last week, I scored the first goal," said the Burton striker.

"Obviously I scored against Villa, but the game was a bit dead, it was 3-1.

"So it's good to be scoring important goals.

"That is what you're in the game to do, that's what Burton brought me here for - and thankfully I've got us three important points (at Sunderland).

"Hopefully I can do the same next week."

Boyce's second and third goals for the Brewers have come in their first back-to-back wins since December.

It is only the third time they have won successive games since reaching the Championship, and they have now taken eight points from their last five games.

Two victories in seven days also doubles their win tally for 2018.

The momentum is with them, then, ahead of a meeting with Bolton that could see Albion move out of the bottom three or confirm their relegation to League One.

"I think the last two weeks have gone brilliantly for us," added Boyce.

"Before, it was a bit doom and gloom and saying we couldn't really win at home, wondering where the next win was going to come from.

"So to win two in a row, it gives us a chance and we've got all the momentum now.

"We'll just keep doing all the stuff we're doing, and we have to concentrate on beating Bolton at any cost."