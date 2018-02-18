The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eleven months ago, Nottingham Forest spent more than an hour trying, in vain, to break down a Burton Albion rearguard at the Pirelli Stadium.

This time around, it was the Brewers who found themselves thwarted by the committed defensive efforts of the Reds, reduced to 10 men from the 28th minute.

Despite again being stationed at centre-back, Tom Naylor was one of Burton's driving forces in attempting to find a way through the banks of red shirts that barricaded Albion's route to goal following Eric Lichaj's dismissal.

Just as Albion - admittedly with 11 players on the field - protected Cauley Woodrow's first-half strike against Forest in March 2017, so did Aitor Karanka's side defend manfully in the face of incessant Brewers pressure this time around.

And Naylor knows that a frustrating lack of end product prevented them from penetrating that rearguard.

"I think we have all been in that situation as a team before where we go down to 10 men in the first half and we just take the point," said the former Derby County man.

"That's what they did today.

"They put 10 bodies behind the ball and we just couldn't break them down.

"We tried our best and we just couldn't get that goal today.

"It was disappointing not to get the three points.

"I thought we did enough to deserve the win, especially in the second half with them down to 10 men.

"We just couldn't find that end product and we couldn't find that goal.

"We put a lot of balls into the box, Benty had one towards the end of the game where Danny Fox blocked it.

"That was a great block, it was flying in.

"The keeper has pushed a few away too.

"On the day when they go down to 10 men in the first half, they are going to put 10 bodies behind the ball and they are going to make it hard for us."

Lichaj's dismissal for an aggressive sliding challenge from behind on Martin Samuelsen was the game's defining moment.

It pushed all the onus onto Albion to attack and control the game - which they looked comfortable in doing - and surely affected Forest's approach to the game.

Naylor was the first Brewer to race over after the challenge - so what did he make of it?

"I think because it was from behind, the way I looked at it, I thought it was a nasty challenge," he added.

"But it's the ref's decision at the end of the day.

"I thought it was a red, so it's one of those situations."