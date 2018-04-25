The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion fans have reacted to Barnsley's defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night - a result that means Nigel Clough's side still sit two points from safety.

The Tykes passed up an opportunity to move out of the relegation zone by winning their game in hand over the Brewers and Bolton Wanderers after the original fixture, due to be played on April 2, was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

(Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A 3-0 defeat to Forest means Barnsley stay in the relegation zone on 38 points - level with Burton.

And that result has set up a crucial showdown at the Pirelli Stadium with Bolton that could see Nigel Clough's side climb out of the drop zone - with the Brewers faithful starting to believe an improbable survival mission could be on.