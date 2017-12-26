Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen praised the execution of Pablo Hernandez's game-changing free-kick that as the Whites defeated Burton Albion on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has also had his say on the decision by Stephen Bywater to pull down the shorts of Eunan O'Kane in the build-up to the set-piece, with Leeds then going on to score a winner just minutes later.

Hernandez's fine 61st-minute effort - after Tom Flanagan's needless challenge - offered the Whites the chance to get back into the game following Tom Naylor's first-half opener.

Kemar Roofe then won the game for Leeds with a tidy finish only three minutes later.

But the story before the free-kick was Bywater's decision to have a little bit of fun with O'Kane - and Christiansen said O'Kane's decision to block Bywater's view of the ball had the desired effect.

"That was not part of our side - the decision to do that," Christiansen said.

"At least we did what we had to do to provoke the situation of the goal.

"The thing is we want him not to see the ball, and everyone did their jobs. There's nothing wrong with that.

"It was good (the free-kick), very well executed, but everyone did their job in that one and it brought us into the game again and from that one also the confidence grows in the team, believing that we could turn it."

Christiansen believes the difference between September's 5-0 thrashing of Burton at Elland Road and the Pirelli Stadium encounter was down to Leeds taking their chances and not allowing the Brewers into the game on the first occasion.

It was a different game entirely to that one on Boxing Day, with Albion buoyant from back-to-back wins on the road and with the chance to pull even clearer of the bottom-three.

But thanks to another second-half collapse at the Pirelli Stadium, they have now lost their last eight games in a row on home soil.

"I believe that the differences were in the first game, we scored in the first half the goals that we had to score," he added.

"The same we could have done today, having had the possession of the ball and dominating completely as we did the first game.

"But the ball didn't go in and we conceded one goal in one of the few times they approach our goal.

"This is football and at least we had the possibility in the first time this year to turn a result around and take the three points."