Kyle McFadzean and Tom Flanagan's quality in Burton Albion's 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday has seen them included in WhoScored.com's team of the week.

Flanagan's inclusion is reward for his impressive individual effort to open the scoring at Hillsborough, as well as another disciplined display at left-back.

That saw him earn a 9.1 rating from the website, which uses match statistics to rank performance.

Indeed, Flanagan has now been included in the last three teams of the week following Albion's away wins at Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Wednesday, earning him a spot as the division's top-rated left-back for December.

McFadzean, meanwhile, has hit the ground running since returning to Burton's starting XI, with WhoScored slotting him into their fantasy backline after the first games of 2018.

Having helped his side keep their first home clean sheet of the campaign against Norwich City on Saturday, the former MK Dons man was in imperious form in the air against the Owls, shackling Jordan Rhodes and the lively Lucas Joao.

He won nine aerial battles and five tackles throughout the game.

In the EFL's official team of the week, Tom Naylor earned a spot in the central midfield after bagging his third goal in four outings to make sure of the points at Hillsborough.

Naylor's energy was outstanding against Wednesday - and it was his well-read interception that began the move for Lloyd Dyer's crucial effort on the counter attack, before he turned home Lucas Akins' late cross-shot to make it 3-0.