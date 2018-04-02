Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has made three changes from Burton Albion's 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Good Friday as they chase a vital victory over promotion-chasing Middlesbrough today.

Damien McCrory, Hope Akpan and Jacob Davenport all come into the starting XI to replace Tom Flanagan, Luke Murphy and Jamie Allen.

Flanagan drops out of the squad altogether, with Murphy and Allen moving to the bench.

McCrory - who missed the Cardiff game because of his wife expecting the birth of their child imminently - slots in at left-back to complete a back four that also features John Brayford, Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean.

Akpan and Davenport - over a niggle that saw him start on the bench in south Wales - are the new central midfielders, with Lloyd Dyer on the left wing and Marvin Sordell on the right.

Darren Bent and Liam Boyce are the forward duo again, with Boyce likely to drop slightly deeper, as he did to good effect against the Bluebirds.

Stephen Bywater starts in goal and is the only goalkeeper in the squad, with Harry Campbell not featuring in the matchday 18.

The bench is made up of Jake Buxton, Ben Turner, Tomas Egert, Joe Sbarra, Martin Samuelsen, Murphy and Allen.