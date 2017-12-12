Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The time has come for Burton Albion to "stand up and be counted", according to John Brayford.

The Brewers head into Saturday's crunch clash with relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers on the back of three successive Championship defeats - and they have won only once since beating Fulham on September 16.

Albion have fallen agonisingly short on too many occasions in recent weeks despite producing some promising performances, a fact that has left them bottom of the table and two points adrift of safety ahead of the weekend.

Nigel Clough insists that heads are not dropping, and it was clear in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Preston North End that Albion are giving everything to turn their form around.

Brayford agrees with that, but he knows solid performances alone will not do for much longer as they approach a pivotal stage in the season.

"It's going to be a great game up there," he said of the trip to Bolton, who sit 21st after losing only twice in their last 10 matches.

"It's time for people to stand up and be counted.

"I'm sure they will have the same point of view.

"I know the lads we've got and what the manager instils in us, and I know it's time for people to stand up and be counted now.

"It's coming to the crunch time where we need to pick up a few results.

"I'd back our lads against most in this league.

"We probably don't get paid the same and don't have the same facilities as other clubs, but I'll back our lads every single day of the week."

During Brayford's first season with Burton Albion - in the Conference in 2006-07 - Bolton were finishing seventh in the Premier League.

The two sides have identical aims this season, of course - and the Albion defender knows how big matches such as this weekend could prove in securing that target of survival.

"They are the games you want to be involved in", he added.

"Usually you'd rather be involved at the opposite end of the table.

"But we're Burton Albion, if we'd have got an FA Cup third-round draw against Bolton 10 years ago, I'm sure the fans would've been over the moon.

"But we are going there as a crunch league fixture.

"We'll go out there and back ourselves, just as we do every other week."