Burton Albion's home form is the conversation point that will not go away for the Brewers - and Lucas Akins knows they have to sort it out fast or face relegation.

The Brewers return to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday as they host Reading in a potentially pivotal battle at the bottom end of the Championship table.

If Albion were to come out on top in that battle, it would be their first victory on home soil since September 16 - a barren run that has seen them pick up a single point in that time and leaves them bottom of the division after 28 games.

And while a sequence of three successive away triumphs before Saturday's 6-0 loss at Fulham had reenergised Burton's season, Akins believes the time for discussing home struggles needs to come to an end if they are to go on and record one of the club's "biggest successes".

"It's time that we get a bit more confidence back into us," said Albion's versatile forward.

"We've had three fantastic results away from home prior to the Fulham game.

"We need to change the home form - there's no getting away from that.

"If we want to stay in this league, we are going to have to do it, and do it fast.

"We are not miles away from safety or anything like that, and the boys have to really see that now and go and make a bit of luck ourselves, go and make history by pulling off one of the biggest successes, perhaps, in this club's history.

"We just need to quickly dust ourselves down and get on with it."

This time 12 months ago, Albion had just dropped into the relegation zone following a last-gasp defeat at Cardiff City.

It was the one and only week they spent in the bottom three, a place they have become more accustomed to being this season.

Akins believes their current position, plus Saturday's humbling at Craven Cottage, will have sparked more people into doubting the Brewers' ability to upset the odds for a second successive campaign.

But as Akins well knows from his time at the Pirelli Stadium, those odds mean little to Burton Albion.

"Losing in the manner that we did on Saturday is never nice," he added.

"We'll probably have more people writing us off, especially being at the foot of the table as we speak.

"We know we've done it before, we've stayed up, albeit in different circumstances.

"I believe that everyone in that changing room believes it as well, with 18 games to go."