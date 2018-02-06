Liam Boyce's debut for Burton Albion came sooner than expected for many reasons, and has lifted the spirits at the Pirelli Stadium during a difficult time for the club.
Boyce's 20-minute cameo off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa came 189 days after he was carried off the field on a stretcher in a pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town.
For a player who was ruled out for "the majority of the season" back in August having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, to play as soon as early February is some feat indeed.
It was earlier than Clough and physio Nick Fenton had initially anticipated him being on the field, even after he was named on the bench for the last two matches.
And the icing on the cake was a typical striker's finish past one of the Championship's stingiest defences, albeit a consolation goal for the Brewers.
Below tells the story of how Albion's record signing returned quicker than expected, underlining just how hard the former Ross County striker has worked to get back to fitness.
Seven months in the making - Liam Boyce's journey from signing to debut
June 20: Record deal brings Boyce to Pirelli
A fee believed to be in the region of £500,000 is agreed with Ross County to make Liam Boyce the most expensive signing in Burton Albion's history
July 27: Boyce makes Brewers debut
The striker made his first Brewers appearance in a 1-0 pre-season loss to West Bromwich Albion
July 29: Boyce suffers serious knee injury
The striker was ruled out for the majority of the season after rupturing the ACL in his left knee against Shrewsbury Town
August 2: Boyce tells of his devastation
He was understandably disconsolate at the thought of missing the most of a crucial season
October 4: First update on Boyce's recovery
Nigel Clough says it will be "six months" before Boyce takes to the pitch again
December 31: A comeback beckons sooner than expected
We can expect to see Boyce back in March, Clough confirms
January 30: Boyce named on bench against Reading
Shocks all round as Boyce is included in the Brewers' squad for a competitive game for the first time on the same night Darren Bent makes his Albion debut up front
February 2: Boyce makes debut and grabs first goal
His remarkable comeback is crowned with a late goal in the 3-2 loss to Aston Villa