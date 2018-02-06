The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce's debut for Burton Albion came sooner than expected for many reasons, and has lifted the spirits at the Pirelli Stadium during a difficult time for the club.

Boyce's 20-minute cameo off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa came 189 days after he was carried off the field on a stretcher in a pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

For a player who was ruled out for "the majority of the season" back in August having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, to play as soon as early February is some feat indeed.

It was earlier than Clough and physio Nick Fenton had initially anticipated him being on the field, even after he was named on the bench for the last two matches.

And the icing on the cake was a typical striker's finish past one of the Championship's stingiest defences, albeit a consolation goal for the Brewers.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Below tells the story of how Albion's record signing returned quicker than expected, underlining just how hard the former Ross County striker has worked to get back to fitness.