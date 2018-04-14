The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion beat Derby County 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and you can watch our report from a sensational afternoon at the Pirelli Stadium above.

Goals from Liam Boyce, Luke Murphy and Lucas Akins earned the Brewers a first home win in 18 attempts, retaining their Championship status for another week in the process.



David Nugent replied for the visitors after Boyce's close-range opener , but the Brewers pushed on and took their chances - with Gary Rowett lamenting the "three mistakes" Derby made for their hosts' goals.

Nigel Clough said post-match that Albion had "forgotten that feeling of how good it feels to come in" after a win that leaves them five points adrift of safety with 12 left to play for.