Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is hopeful of having Will Miller and Tom Flanagan fit for Burton Albion's clash with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The pair sustained knocks in the FA Cup defeat at Birmingham City, with Miller's dead leg forcing him off at half-time.

Flanagan played the full 90 minutes at St Andrew's after receiving treatment from physio Nick Fenton following a robust first-half foul from Maikel Kieftenbeld that the Brewers felt warranted more than a yellow card.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But while neither had trained ahead of Wednesday, left-back Flanagan and winger Miller - both regulars over recent weeks - could be in line to feature again at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend.

"They are the two that haven't trained this week," said Clough.

"Will got a dead leg - we're hoping he'll do something later on in the week.

"And Tom Flanagan is the same.

"They should both be okay.

"If we'd have had a midweek game this week then they'd have been struggling, but with a clear seven days, we're hoping they will both be available."

Two more players who should be fit for the visit of the Rs despite carrying knocks are defensive duo John Brayford and Jake Buxton.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Clough says those two are not currently participating in every training session - and he admits it illustrates one issue that can take root at this time in the season.

"The only thing is getting the players on the training pitch altogether," added the Albion boss.

"Because this week, Tom Flanagan and Will Miller haven't trained.

"John Brayford and Jake Buxton are carrying knocks, so they're not training every session as well.

"Ben Turner with his ankle isn't training every session.

"So the other side of it is the second half of the season becomes more difficult in some ways because you can't really get them all out there on the training pitch altogether.

"It becomes either video work in here, and talking about it (tactics) as well."