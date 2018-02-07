Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Flanagan will miss Burton Albion's trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday with a calf injury - and he could be out of action for the rest of the month.

The Brewers defender limped off in the first half of the 3-2 loss at Aston Villa and was on crutches after the game.

While the injury is not as serious as the club first feared, Nigel Clough believes Flanagan - who had started the last 14 games - will be unavailable for the next three or four weeks as he makes his way back.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

That is a blow to the Burton defence, with centre-back Ben Turner a doubt for the trip to Portman Road this weekend.

"It's not as bad as we first thought," said Clough when asked about the extent of Flanagan's injury.

"Because he was in quite a bit of discomfort after the game, and he left the ground on crutches.

"He has never done his calf before - he's had very few injuries.

"So I think it's a little bit of fear as well, 'what have I done, how bad is it?'

"He's had a scan, and we are hoping three to four weeks, which is better than the four-to-six that was the initial estimate."

Turner (tight calf) and Luke Murphy (cut shin) joined Flanagan in having to be removed in the defeat to Villa.

Those two could both miss the Ipswich clash too, although Darren Bent and Martin Samuelsen - who missed the Villa game entirely through injury and illness respectively - could return.

"To lose five players, as we did from Friday morning through to 70 minutes into the game, was a blow," added Clough.

"Darren Bent is going to do a little bit of training this week, so we'll see how he is.

"Martin Samuelsen is recovering from his flu and should be okay and available.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We're not sure with Luke Murphy. It just depends how the nasty gash on his shin settles down.

"Twelve stitches is an awful lot. If you put two or three in a cut, you might be able to get away with it, but we're not too sure if he'll be okay.

"Flanagan is definitely out, and Ben Turner we are not sure with.

"That'll probably go down to Friday afternoon or even Saturday."

With Flanagan out injured, Stephen Warnock on loan at Bradford City and Ryan Delaney moving to Rochdale on a permanent basis, Damien McCrory is Burton's only remaining recognised left-back.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

John Brayford shifted across to that role on Saturday and impressed, Lloyd Dyer has regularly played as a left-wing-back for the Brewers and Jacob Davenport has played that position in the past.

McCrory has not played since September, when he sustained a knee injury on loan at Portsmouth.

"He has not played or trained, but he might have to go on the bench out of necessity on Saturday," said Clough.

"We will just see how he is, train Friday afternoon and see how he is there.

"He's the next one in line for a left-back slot.

"So although he is behind fitness-wise, and certainly match fitness, at least that is his position."