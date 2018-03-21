Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Flanagan says Burton Albion will be targeting every single point available to them in their bid for Championship survival - and they would be "idiots" to do any differently.

The Brewers are three points adrift of safety with eight games to play in the 2017-18 campaign, meaning there are 24 points on offer, beginning at Cardiff City on March 30 and ending with the final-day trip to Preston North End.

With only two victories to their name in 2018, Albion are going to have to improve that tally significantly in the remaining matches.

Flanagan certainly thinks so, with the Northern Ireland man insisting they will be setting out to win every game left, which includes meetings with promotion hopefuls Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Preston.

Indeed, the Brewers defender believes that is the only way to approach their survival bid - and they may as well submit to relegation if that was not the plan.

"We're going into the next eight games and nobody's saying, 'we'll draw that one, we can afford to lose that one, we'll win that one," said Flanagan.

"We're going to win eight games, and that's the way we are thinking about it.

"If we were to think about it any other way, we would be idiots, we might as well just write a letter to the Football League and say 'will you relegate us now?' - and that's definitely not going to happen.

"So it's eight games and three points in all of them is the goal, and we'll save ourselves.

"We won't look at anyone else, we won't rely on anyone else. You can't rely on anyone else.

"It's self, self, self now."

Flanagan is back into the Burton Albion team after more than a month on the sidelines with a calf strain in February and early March.

But as he has returned, others have dropped out, with Lucas Akins, Ben Turner, John Brayford, Jamie Allen and Martin Samuelsen all missing from the Burton matchday squad at Wolves on Saturday, if not absent from the ground.

Nigel Clough is hopeful of having his squad at least partially replenished by the end of the international break, though.

And Flanagan can attest to the hard work being put in by those out of action.

"It's important that when you're injured, you're not just watching it all pass you by," he added.

"You've got to still be a part of it and help out.

"You look at it on Saturday at Wolves, we had Ben Turner there, John Brayford, Lucas Akins, Jamie Allen there.

"They were all there at an away game in minus whatever degrees, watching us all and cheering us all on.

"We've not got the biggest squad in the world and we all stick together - and that's testament to us.

"The boys are working hard, nobody's looking after themselves thinking, 'I'll have another week'.

"If people are fit, they are training. We haven't got anyone hiding in the dressing room anywhere."