Tom Flanagan says Burton Albion's morale for the Championship survival race will not be dented despite being overcome by the division's runaway league leaders.

The Brewers were dispatched 3-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, with goals from striker Benik Afobe either side of half-time ultimately doing for the visitors.

Albion did not wilt once Afobe notched his first on the 41st minute, following up Helder Costa's 15th-minute strike.

Lloyd Dyer pulled one back just before half-time, although any real hope of a comeback was quickly extinguished by Afobe.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

But the fact that the Brewers stayed in touch with a team who have set the pace all season pleases Flanagan - and he reaffirms that Burton's push for Championship survival will not be knocked by this latest setback.

"Looking at our league position, a lot of people thought we were going to come here and roll over," he said.

"I thought we played some good football.

"I think their end product and quality showed - they've got some real talent out there.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"We didn't let ourselves down by any stretch of the imagination and we haven't taken a dent in our morale and that's the most important thing at this time.

"We just move onto the next one now and we've got to just keep going and get these points from somewhere."