Tom Flanagan reckons Burton Albion could have done with the international break arriving one game further down the line - but only because of the standard of their recent performances.

The Brewers have a deserved 13-day break before their next match, a trip to former manager Neil Warnock's Cardiff City on Friday March 30 (3pm).

Despite losing their fourth game in five on Saturday at hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Flanagan believes a much-needed third win in 2018 is around the corner.

There was a risk that a heavy defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo's league leaders could linger over the international break for Albion, but the manner in which they conducted themselves at Molineux ensured that was not the case.

Still, Flanagan wonders what might have been if they could have had one more opportunity to build on recent performances before the final break of the season.

"I think as of late with the performances, if it was next week and we had one more game we'd be happier," Flanagan said.

"Obviously it (the Brewers' schedule) has been pretty packed.

"We've ended up playing four games in two weeks, with one game being called off (away at Sheffield United on March 3) which isn't ideal for us.

"But we just needed another week - one more game to carry on playing the way that we are and we might get that win.

"But unfortunately, it's difficult going into an international break when you've got two weeks thinking about this game, and that's why it was important we didn't take a dent in morale, which we haven't."

Despite Albion's barren run of only one victory in their last 12 matches, stretching back to January 1, full-back Flanagan remains confident that they can back up last season's survival mission with a similar outcome this time around.

But with Birmingham City and Hull City beginning to pick up form, and Bolton Wanderers beating Aston Villa at the weekend to move six points clear of danger, their fellow strugglers are threatening to pull away from Nigel Clough's side.

The consistent message from Burton all season has been that they will focus on themselves and take little notice of the form of their rivals, though - and that is not changing with eight games to go.

"We've got players here who know how to get out of this situation," added Flanagan.

"It's purely down to ourselves.

"It doesn't matter what anyone else does, so it's not a case of going in and checking your phone, looking at who has won and who has not won.

"Obviously if it comes down to it on the last day that might be happening, but our aim is for it not to be on the last day.

"We didn't want it to be the second last day of the season (in 2016-17), and it's the same again this season.

"The goal hasn't changed."

The Brewers will stay local during the break, with players given some time off after at the start of the fortnight.

Liam Boyce and Martin Samuelsen are the only players set to be in international action over the next couple of weeks, with the pair flying out to join Northern Ireland and Norway's under-21s respectively.