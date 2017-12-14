Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor says reaching 100 appearances for Burton Albion was a "massive" achievement for him and he wants the Brewers to kick on and make sure their journey through the football league doesn't grind to a halt.

Naylor's forced his way back into Nigel Clough's team of late despite being told in pre-season that his future lay in defence.

But the 26-year-old was included in midfield for the first time in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Preston North End - alongside Luke Murphy in a 4-2-3-1 formation - and is keen to cement his place back in his favoured position.

The former Derby County man has seen it all at Albion and is one of the few to remain with the club since the League Two days, something that makes his 100 appearances at Burton all the more remarkable.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And now he's keen to make sure that the journey doesn't end in heartbreak, with the Brewers currently bottom of the Championship ahead of a potentially crucial showdown with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm).

Naylor can expect to keep his place in the side for the visit to the Macron Stadium after impressing on Saturday with his combative display alongside Murphy.

"It's been an unbelievable journey since I signed when I was on loan in February when we were in League Two," Naylor said.

"Since then, it's just gone up and up and up.

"It has been an unbelievable journey, and I just don't want it to end, whatever the situation is.

"Because the 100 appearance mark for Burton is massive for me.

"When you come from League Two to the Championship, and you just want to do as much as you can for the club.

"You want to work as hard as you can, even if the results aren't going, you put that effort in whatever happens."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The contrast between the pasts of the two clubs facing off on Saturday couldn't be more different, with Bolton competing in European competition under ten years ago while Burton were about to begin their remarkable rise to the second tier of English football.

It's just another yardstick to measure the Brewers' incredible success by.

"When you look at it like that, it's a massive achievement for the club," Naylor added.

(Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"Like we said, in League Two, you wouldn't have thought we'd be in this situation two or three years down the line.

"That is credit to the club, to the players who have been here in the past and we just need to stay in and work hard."