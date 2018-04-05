Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor says Burton Albion's record on the road this season and past battles with Birmingham City can help them to secure a much-needed win at St Andrew's.

The Brewers head to one of the form sides of the division and fellow relegation rivals on Saturday (3pm).

Naylor played the full 90 minutes in each of Burton's two matches against the Blues this season, the 2-0 victory in August and 1-0 FA Cup defeat in January.

The 26-year-old also featured in last season's 2-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium, and watched from the bench as the Brewers secured a vital victory at St Andrew's last April that helped them on their way to Championship survival.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Ex-Derby County man Naylor reckons the Brewers' record of three wins in as many league games against the Blues will stand them in good stead as they bid to claw back some of the eight-point gap between them and Garry Monk's 21st-placed outfit.

But he also reckons Albion's away form this season will also need to make a comeback if they are to begin their final assault on Championship survival.

Burton won three consecutive matches on the road before that defeat to Birmingham, and in the face of a dismal home record it has been their away performances that have kept them, until now, close to survival.

The Brewers have won just once in 2018, a 2-1 win at Barnsley in February, and Oakwell was the scene of their last away points to date.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

With trips to Sunderland and Preston North End to follow, an away renaissance needs to start on Saturday.

"We know we can win on the road - we know what we need to do," Naylor said.

"We beat them at their place last season, and we played well at their place in the FA Cup earlier this season.

"We beat them here, so we've got it in us and we need to show it."

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I think anyone can beat anyone in this league and it doesn't matter if you're on a ten match winning streak.

"I think we could beat anyone on our day, and it's no different going into Saturday.

"We're going to try to cause an upset, get three points and dampen their survival hopes."

In many respects, the outcome of Burton's FA Cup exit at the third-round stage to the Blues summed up their season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Lots of attacking endeavour and plenty of chances, but little end product - a familiar tale for the Albion faithful this season.

And Naylor wants to make amends for that display, and says Burton are going to take the game to their hosts.

"When we played Birmingham away in the cup, we couldn't believe we lost, but that's just the way football is," he added.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We had enough chances to win the game and they had one chance and they scored.

"But we're going to make it a lot more difficult for them Saturday.

"We're going to go in all guns blazing and go for a win as much as we can."