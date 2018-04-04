Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor says Burton Albion need to play their remaining games "thinking it's like the FA Cup final."

Albion have six games left to secure their Championship status, with 18 points to play for in their bid to claw back an eight-point gap between themselves and 21st-placed Birmingham City, who are one spot above the relegation places.

It's the Blues up next for Albion, with Naylor full of confidence that they can record their first victory since February's 2-1 win at Barnsley.

In their remaining six games, Burton have to play four of the Championship's bottom seven sides, heightening the need for the Naylor and co to be at the top of their game.

Should Albion record a second league win in as many games at St Andrews, it would halt Garry Monk’s side in their tracks - and set up a thrilling final few matches for Nigel Clough's men.

However, the ex-Derby County man reckons that will only be achievable should they play every game like it's the biggest of their careers - starting this Saturday.

"I think we're going to have to go into every game thinking it's like the FA Cup final," Naylor said of Albion's run-in.

"We're going to have to win the games, and it's not going to be ideal given the run we've had.

"Picking up wins is hard in this league, and we need these wins more than ever this month.

"Once we get a few wins, then we can see where we are for the last few games of the season and then we're going to have to see what we can do."

Naylor echoed Darren Bent's post-match thoughts following Burton's 1-1 draw to Middlesbrough on Monday.

The 26-year-old was imperious at centre-back against Patrick Bamford and Britt Assombalonga, as he has been since he usurped captain Jake Buxton from the position 10 games ago.

Albion's luck has been out this season, and Naylor knows it, with the utility man only able to watch aghast as Jack Harrison's effort hit the bar and landed on Assombalonga's head yards from goal for the striker to equalise in the 90 minute.

Burton will be hoping they catch a break for the final six games this season, with Naylor determined to carry on "fighting" for survival regardless.

"I think the prime example is the Middlesbrough game," Naylor added of Burton's luck this season.

"I thought we played very well for 90 minutes.

"We had chances to make it two or three and we defended well - we were a good unit throughout the game.

"We came into the dressing room after the game feeling like we'd lost because of the last minute equaliser, which obviously put a dampener on the side.

"We've got to be positive and realistic - and we've just got to keep fighting until the end."