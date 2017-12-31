Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor says Burton Albion are ready to get straight back out on the field after what he sees as a 'turning point' in their season at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

The Brewers ended an eight-game losing run at the Pirelli Stadium with a goalless draw against the Canaries, Naylor the closest player on either side to have a decisive say when his early header was saved.

Still, the Albion midfielder knows exactly how important it was to consign their worst sequence of Football League results at the Pirelli to the history books before the new year.

And with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday rounding off the Brewers' busy festive period, Burton's next aim will be to make it three successive away wins in the Championship.

"At home on Saturday, I think it was a turning point - and we can't wait to play again," said Naylor.

"We needed that point, or three points, at home to get us back into where we've been over the last couple of years at home.

"We've been brilliant away, so we just need to show that at home.

"It's always going to be tight down there (near the bottom of the table).

"I think there are seven teams on a similar number of points.

"If we get another win on Monday, I think we'll have had a great Christmas."

Nigel Clough made a couple of changes for the Norwich clash, resting Jake Buxton and leaving John Brayford on the bench - although he came on at half-time - to provide some freshness to his side in the middle of the frantic run of games.

Naylor has played the full 90 minutes of Burton's last seven games.

And he knows every side in is a similar position at this time of year.

"In the Christmas period, everyone is going to be tired," he added, with the Hillsborough trip coming only 48 hours after the Norwich game.

"It's going to be one of those where everyone has had games thick and fast, and we are no different.

"We've got the game on Monday, a two-day turnaround and we'll try to pick something up there."