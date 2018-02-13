The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor's outstanding defensive performance at Ipswich Town provided further insight into Nigel Clough's assessment of him as a genuine centre-back for Burton Albion.

Naylor has recently starred in the Brewers' midfield, scoring three goals during a profitable period over Christmas that saw Albion claim 10 points from five matches.

That is the position in which he has made a name for himself since joining Burton in 2015.

But with Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan both out injured at the weekend, the former Derby County man was shifted back to partner Kyle McFadzean at centre-half.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Since the start of pre-season, that is where Clough has repeatedly said he sees as Naylor's primary position.

And the versatile Brewer backed up his manager's words with a composed performance to nullify the Town attack, while linking up well with holding midfielder Jacob Davenport in possession.

It also provided vindication for Clough's decision to leave out first-team captain Jake Buxton.

"Tom did exceptionally well," said the Brewers boss.

"We still feel, although he has played in midfield recently, that centre-half is his best position.

"The difficult decision on Saturday was leaving Jake Buxton out, especially with the conditions.

"Because he is a warrior.

"So that was the hardest decision, but we picked the team early in the week after the Saturday (against Aston Villa) and we wanted to stick with that.

"We thought that it was the right one."