Tomas Egert is getting to grips with a new challenge in English football - and it is not one he wants to end any time soon.

The 23-year-old defender initially moved to the UK to study for a sports management degree at the University of Derby, but he is now balancing that commitment with the small matter of a Championship relegation battle as a member of Nigel Clough's squad.

Having previously competed in the top division in his native Czech Republic, as well as being involved in Europa League qualifiers with Slovakian side Spartak Trnava, Egert has joined Albion as a free agent until the end of the season.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

But while his immediate focus is on helping keep the Brewers in the Championship, he hopes his performances can help prove to Clough his value to the side on a more long-term basis too.

"All my life, I've liked the English type of play in English football," he said.

"So it was a new challenge in my life.

"I knew that, here in England, I could play on some level and I wanted to try it.

"I wanted to try to study for my degree and also to try to play football here.

"I think this is my chance to show myself I can play at this level.

"We will see what will happen.

"I am doing my best, I am focusing on each training session, each match, and I hope that Nigel gives me the chance next season."

While Egert's route to signing for the Brewers was less typical than many Championship transfers, the powerful centre-half insists that there are no major differences from his previous playing experiences now he is with Burton.

Brought in as defensive cover following an injury crisis at the back for the Brewers at a crucial point of the season, the 23-year-old knows there are some big games coming up between now and May 6.

(Image: Burton Albion FC)

Again, that is not likely to faze him.

"It is a different situation, but I used to play in the Czech Republic so for me personally, it's nothing new," added Egert.

"I am used to it and I am looking forward to winning as many matches as we can until the end of the season.

"I have appearances in the top division in the Czech Republic, and then I played in the second division.

"It is a different type of play, because everybody knows that English football is more physical.

"But when I was 18, I was on loan in Slovakia when we played in the Europa League qualifiers.

"So I was part of those big matches when I was young, so this is nothing new for me.

"The level, it is no problem for me, it is comfortable, it is similar.”