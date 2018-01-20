Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough will celebrate his 100th league game in charge of Burton Albion when the Brewers face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (3pm).

In reality, of course, the total amount of games Clough has taken charge is much higher than that.

But there's no time for eulogising or celebrating what is certainly a landmark for any manager in the current climate.

Albion have a job to do, and Clough is keen to get on with it.

"It has, yeah, in the last couple of years," Clough replied when asked if his second stint at the club has gone quickly.

"I didn't realise it was that many so quickly - it shows how many games we play in a short space of time.

"It was always the aim (to get into the Championship) because of the great position that Jimmy left us in, and Gary Rowett before that, to try to get promoted from that position, and we just about scraped over the line.

"I don't think anybody gave us much chance of surviving last season, and we did.

"So we've had 18 months in the Championship, 18 months more than anybody ever dreamed of - but we'd like to have another season at least.

"And that's the aim in the last 19 games."

Albion are starting to feel the pressure on the road because of their home form of late.

They're not showing it, though, as three wins in a row away from the Pirelli Stadium will attest.

But there's just that nagging sense that they need to come away from their away games with something to offset their poor home form.

Fulham will certainly be a different test to Reading, Bolton and even Sheffield Wednesday.

They've hit form heading into the second half of the season, picking up 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five league games.

"Because the home form is so dreadful it then adds the pressure," Clough added.

"The last few away games, we have thought, 'if we can just get something on the road, we've got the home games coming up with Leeds and Norwich and QPR'.

"The players will look at the fixtures - most of them, some of them don't even know who we are playing on Saturday.

"But most look at the fixtures and think, 'if can get something on the road, then we've got these three home games' - and we end up with one point out of nine.

"It does just add to the pressure that we need to get something on the road.

"But I think we are confident enough to deal with that on the road.

"It might not happen on Saturday because of Fulham's quality, and with all due respect to the other three teams that we've just beaten, Fulham are in a different class."