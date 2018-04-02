The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tony Pulis was keen to make sure Nigel Clough took the praise for Burton Albion's performance after they drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough.

Pulis' play-off-chasing side needed a 90th minute equaliser to cancel out Marvin Sordell's early opener.

Jack Harrison's effort bounced off the bar and Britt Assombalonga was on hand to net his fifth goal is three games against the Brewers.

But Pulis reckons his opposite number deserves to take some credit after coming so close to upsetting the high-flying Boro in what would have been a vital win to their survival hopes.

"Nigel's done an absolutely fantastic job with this football club," he said.

"The stadium, and everything - to keep them in the Championship is fantastic.

"I think he should take all the credit to be honest, because what he's done here is fantastic.

"With the budget he's got and the facilities and everything else, to maintain a team that compete in every game (is good).

"Every game I've seen them, everyone turns up and runs around."

Boro looked sluggish throughout, with Jonny Howson withdrawn for Assombalonga after only 37 minutes.

Albion did well to nullify the threat of Adama Traore, and took care of in-form striker Patrick Bamford too.

And given the way his side played, Pulis reckons today's result could turn out to be a "vital point" as the play-off race intensifies.

"We never got going," he added.

"On Friday we played Wolves in front of 28,000 people on a carpet of a pitch in a great atmosphere and everything else.

"And then you come to Burton three days later.

"From playing in front of a big crowd to playing on a pitch that was slow and a bit bumpy and difficult - they fully deserved to be winning the game.

"The last 20 minutes obviously they dropped back in a bit as you do and we got the goal that gives us a point.

"It's a vital point when you look at it."