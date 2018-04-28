Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have made two changes for their final home game of the campaign - the relegation crunch clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Damien McCrory has not recovered from a shoulder injury in time and is replaced at left-back by Ben Turner, while Marvin Sordell comes into the starting XI in place of Joe Sbarra after making a telling late contribution at Sunderland last weekend.

The shape remains the same, with John Brayford and Turner the full-backs, either side of Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean. Stephen Bywater makes his 43rd start of the season in goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

In midfield, Manchester City loanee Jacob Davenport will play the holding role behind a four of Sordell, Luke Murphy, Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins, who switches from the right flank to the left to accommodate Sordell's return.

Liam Boyce - with two goals from his last two outings - is the lone striker.

On the bench, Tom Flanagan returns to the squad, while Sbarra and Darren Bent - Burton's other goalscorer last weekend - are also among the substitutions.

Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton, Jamie Allen and Martin Samuelsen complete the matchday 18.