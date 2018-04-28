Burton Albion have made two changes for their final home game of the campaign - the relegation crunch clash with Bolton Wanderers.
Damien McCrory has not recovered from a shoulder injury in time and is replaced at left-back by Ben Turner, while Marvin Sordell comes into the starting XI in place of Joe Sbarra after making a telling late contribution at Sunderland last weekend.
The shape remains the same, with John Brayford and Turner the full-backs, either side of Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean. Stephen Bywater makes his 43rd start of the season in goal.
In midfield, Manchester City loanee Jacob Davenport will play the holding role behind a four of Sordell, Luke Murphy, Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins, who switches from the right flank to the left to accommodate Sordell's return.
Liam Boyce - with two goals from his last two outings - is the lone striker.
On the bench, Tom Flanagan returns to the squad, while Sbarra and Darren Bent - Burton's other goalscorer last weekend - are also among the substitutions.
Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton, Jamie Allen and Martin Samuelsen complete the matchday 18.