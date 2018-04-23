The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Damien McCrory suffered a partial shoulder dislocation in Burton Albion's win at Sunderland on Saturday - but he could still be in contention for this weekend's Bolton Wanderers clash, according to Nigel Clough.

The Brewers left-back was forced off after an hour at the Stadium of Light following a heavy challenge by Callum McManaman, and he used his shirt as a sling to support his left arm.

It had been a positive performance from McCrory beforehand, with Ben Turner replacing him at full-back and going on to provide the cross for Liam Boyce's injury-time winner.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Clough admits that dropping Turner for McCrory after the win over Derby County was one of two tough selection decisions against the Black Cats.

And depending on McCrory's recovery, it could be a selection headache he is faced with again when Bolton arrive on Saturday.

"It's a partial dislocation, I've been told, which gives him a chance for next week," Clough said of McCrory's injury.

"We are just hoping it settles down this week.

"He had no chance of continuing on Saturday, but he's got a chance for next week.

"I thought Damien played well.

"It was two big decisions, leaving Jake Buxton out - we were just a bit worried about the pace of Ashley Fletcher.

"And obviously having Turns at left-back, he's not a natural left-back, so that was the reason for those two.

"They were two difficult decisions."