Burton Albion fell to a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon despite twice threatening to upset the mood at Villa Park.

Scott Hogan put Villa ahead in the first-half , slotting home in front of an open goal after some nice work by Albert Adomah and Robert Snodgrass.

Villa then doubled their advantage in the second-half through Albert Adomah's back-post header, but the Brewers were not going to go down without a fight.

Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal put Albion on course for a dramatic fightback, but Jack Grealish's sumptuous volleyed effort put Villa further ahead.

Back came the Brewers, though, with Liam Boyce scoring on his comeback from injury late on to ensure it was an anxious wait for the final whistle for Villa.