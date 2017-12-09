The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion fell to a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon extending their losing streak at home to seven matches.

The Brewers went into the half-time break level at 0-0 with nothing doing for either side, but that all changed with the introduction of Daryl Horgan, who changed the dynamic of the game dramatically with his willingness to run at Albion's defence.

Shortly after he was introduced just after the hour mark, Tom Clarke put Preston in front before Horgan himself put the game out of sight seven minutes from time.

Lucas Akins grabbed a consolation three minutes into added time, but that was far too late to spark a comeback and the Brewers remain at the foot of the table.