Burton Albion were held to a goalless draw with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, and you can watch Joshua Murray's video report of the Pirelli Stadium clash above.

The Brewers finally ended an eight-match losing run at home - stretching back to the 2-1 win over Fulham on September 16 - and could have even taken all three points.

Albion had chances, with Tom Naylor, Sean Scannell and Joe Sbarra all going close with Sbarra's effort late on requiring the Angus Gunn to be at full-stretch.

Norwich had chances themselves, with the introduction of Alex Pritchard sparking the Canaries into life, with the playmaker going close late on.