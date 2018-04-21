The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion relegated Sunderland on a dramatic day of Championship action - and you can watch our video verdict from a hectic day at the Stadium of Light above.

Paddy McNair put the hosts in front after a poor start from both sides, but the introduction of former Sunderland record signing Darren Bent turned the match on its head.

Bent's 86th minute header put Burton level, before Liam Boyce's 92nd minute strike broke the Wearsiders' hearts and condemned them to successive relegations.

There was still time for more late drama, though, with Sunderland having a goal ruled out for handball against Ashley Fletcher when they thought they'd equalised on the 96th minute.

Albion live to fight another day, while Sunderland now have to deal with the fall out of a traumatic season.