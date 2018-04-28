Burton Albion beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to keep their Championship survival hopes alive - and you can watch our video report above.

Hope Akpan's first goal for the Brewers, coupled with a Lucas Akins strike, helped Nigel Clough's side to a vital defeat of fellow relegation strugglers Bolton.

Hope Akpan opens his account for Burton Albion
Hope Akpan opens his account for Burton Albion

That results means Albion will travel to Preston North End next Sunday (12:30pm) needing a positive result and others to go their way.

A third consecutive victory in the Championship - the first time Burton have done so - was relatively straightforward in the end.

Lucas Akins and co celebrate his goal for Burton against Bolton
Lucas Akins and co celebrate his goal for Burton against Bolton

Bolton threatened early on, but the game settled down once Akpan latched onto Liam Boyce's pass, following some good work from the centre-forward, and fired home into the top left-hand corner.

Eight minutes later Akins' goal followed, an opportunistic finish from the winger following a goalmouth scramble.

Burton now sit in 22nd place, level on 41 points with Barnsley in 21st, who play Derby County on Sunday.