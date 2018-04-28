The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to keep their Championship survival hopes alive - and you can watch our video report above.

Hope Akpan's first goal for the Brewers, coupled with a Lucas Akins strike, helped Nigel Clough's side to a vital defeat of fellow relegation strugglers Bolton.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

That results means Albion will travel to Preston North End next Sunday (12:30pm) needing a positive result and others to go their way.

A third consecutive victory in the Championship - the first time Burton have done so - was relatively straightforward in the end.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Bolton threatened early on, but the game settled down once Akpan latched onto Liam Boyce's pass, following some good work from the centre-forward, and fired home into the top left-hand corner.

Eight minutes later Akins' goal followed, an opportunistic finish from the winger following a goalmouth scramble.

Burton now sit in 22nd place, level on 41 points with Barnsley in 21st, who play Derby County on Sunday.