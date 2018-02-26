Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Bywater believes Burton Albion have the ability to win when it really matters - and he knows that will be crucial over the next two months.

The Brewers followed up a midweek victory at Barnsley - their first Championship win since January 1 - with a 1-0 home defeat to Millwall on Saturday.

Following that, Albion now face a run of six successive games against sides chasing promotion to the Premier League, before four of their last six games pit them against relegation rivals.

Bywater acknowledges how crucial that April sequence could prove if Burton are to make it three straight seasons in the Championship.

But the former Derby County goalkeeper is backing his side to claim some valuable results over the coming weeks too, as they aim to move out of the relegation zone for the first time in 2018.

"For me personally, it's about getting to them (the final six matches) with points in the bag," he said.

"But if not, we'll take the points off them (the sides around them).

"We won't lose touch, but that is our chance, that is our chance to stay in this league.

"We are realistic. What we have to do is maintain the form we're having now into the last 12 games and it'll be fine.

"We have proved it against Barnsley - we needed to win at Barnsley and we won.

"We did that last year. We win when we need to win.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's crucial that we pick up points so that the last six games, we can enjoy."

As ever, Bywater's belief has not been knocked by Saturday's defeat as they prepare for clashes with Sheffield United, Brentford, Bristol City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City throughout March.

Indeed, the Brewers keeper says his side have no reason to be fearful of anyone given the football they have played over recent weeks.

"I am confident, the way we are playing," he added.

"If people were watching us on Saturday, we could beat anyone in the league on our day.

"There is nothing to be afraid of.

"It is just getting the ball in the back of the net.

"It costs a lot of money, that does, doesn't it?

"We are very relaxed and positive that these games coming up, it's in our own hands.

"They are all big games, so we're confident.

"We think, the way we've been playing, we can beat anyone. That is good to have as a team."