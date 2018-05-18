Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion defender Darren Moore is reportedly set to be appointed as the new West Bromwich Albion manager.

Moore - who ended his playing career with the Brewers in League Two - enjoyed a productive spell as caretaker boss at the Baggies towards the end of the 2017-18 season and almost sparked the unlikeliest of survivals.

Three wins and two draws in April were ultimately not enough for a team that were 10 points adrift of Premier League safety when he took over.

But Moore's performance in charge look set to land him the job permanently as West Brom gear up for the Championship, according to the Telegraph.

Brentford boss Dean Smith was the other leading candidate for the Hawthorns job.

Moore made 33 League starts for Albion across the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns.

He also spent five years with the Baggies as a player.