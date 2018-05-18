Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion defender Darren Moore has been named West Bromwich Albion's new head coach.

The ex-Brewer - who ended his playing career at the Pirelli Stadium in 2012 - will take the reins full-time at the Hawthorns having replaced Alan Pardew last month.

Pardew had left the Baggies 10 points adrift of Premier League safety, but Moore oversaw a dramatic upturn in form at the Hawthorns.

However, 11 points from his final six games, including a memorable 1-0 win at Manchester United, were not enough to complete a second great escape for West Brom.

But it put Moore in pole position to lead Albion back to the top flight.

"We are delighted to confirm Darren as our new Head Coach and we look forward to his continuing the excellent work we saw when he stepped into the role in an interim capacity in the first week of April," said chief executive Mark Jenkins.

"He embodies the spirit of the Club and the spirit of what we are striving to achieve in this new chapter ahead," chief executive Mark Jenkins said.

"We conducted a thorough process of recruitment but Darren’s powerful impact on the pitch and across all areas of the Club established him as the outstanding candidate.

(Image: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

"We suffered a torrid season but if there was a redeeming feature it was to see Darren at work over those final weeks, galvanising the Club and getting everyone positive again.

"We all know we have a challenging summer ahead of us but from talking at length to Darren about his plans, they are challenges he is ready to meet head on."

Moore completes a rise through the West Brom coaching ranks and is looking forward to starting his role as Baggies boss.

"I am obviously extremely proud to accept this role and also extremely excited," Moore said.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now. I’m going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we've got everything ready.

"And we need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction."