Martin Samuelsen says he wants a tough challenge for his next loan move - and that is why he chose a relegation battle with Burton Albion.

The Norwegian international midfielder joined Albion from West Ham United on Wednesday until the end of the season, becoming the Brewers' first senior signing of January.

A versatile attacking player, Samuelsen will take Will Miller's place in the Burton squad, according to Nigel Clough, following the news that Miller is out for the rest of the season through injury.

It means Samuelsen is likely to be in the matchday 18 at Fulham this weekend for a test the West Ham loanee is relishing.

"It's a perfect way to start," Samuelsen - who has had previous spells with Peterborough United and Blackburn Rovers - told the club website.

"Craven Cottage, I've played there once before, and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Every game is tough in this league.

"But that's why I came here, because I want it tough and I don't want it to be easy.

"It (a battle for survival) is something I haven't really experienced yet, and I think it will be a really good learning curve for me - and the graft."

Brewers boss Clough - who admits to nearly signing Samuelsen ahead of last season - invited the versatile 20-year-old to the Queens Park Rangers game on Saturday.

That allowed the West Ham man to assess what he could offer the team.

"He (Clough) was very honest with me when he got in touch this time," he added.

"I have spoken to him before, he's a good person.

"He was honest, he told me to come and watch the QPR game, 'see what you think, do you think you can play in this team and do the work?'

"I saw the game and I think yes, that's something I can do."

Having been on the bench for West Ham's FA Cup replay win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night, Samuelsen was in to train with his new Albion teammates on Wednesday, ahead of the Fulham trip this weekend.

"Integration is a huge thing when you come on loan," said the Norway international.

"Obviously you have to get on with the players to play well with them, so the outside is just as important as when you're on the pitch.

"I've been here a day now. The players seem really nice, I know some of them from before, so so far, so good!"