Martin Samuelsen says he is "astonished" by the welcome he has had from Burton Albion's player since joining from West Ham last month.

The 20-year-old joined the Brewers on loan until the end of the season in January and has hit the ground running, featuring in three games, missing the Aston Villa defeat due to illness.

Samuelsen was joined by Darren Bent and latterly Jacob Davenport, and the impact the trio have had on the Brewers has been well documented.

An upturn in Albion's quality of performances has coincided with the arrival of fresh blood in the transfer window.

And the Norwegian says his displays have been aided by the welcome he has received from the squad since arriving at the Pirelli Stadium.

"I've really enjoyed myself in the first few weeks," he said.

"I've been astonished by the players, just how welcoming they were.

"This is my fourth loan, and in my other loans when you came into the team there were nice players, some who were just being professional and saw me as someone just coming to help.

"And there were always a few who thought 'he's coming to take my place and he's leaving at the end of the season.'

"But here, not one player has been like that - they've all been so nice and that's very important in the team, for the morale."

Samuelsen's spell with Burton is the latest loan spell of a fledgling career - and it is evident that he has not simply come to make up the numbers.

Despite Davenport and Samuelsen's inexperience in English football - neither of them are yet to make a League appearance for their parent clubs - the way they conduct themselves belies that.

It takes a certain character to decide to move away from the confines of a Premier League setup and join a club battling relegation.

"You have to keep your heads high when things aren't going well," Samuelsen added.

"Instead of blaming each other, you have to back each other.

"It would have been easy for them (his Albion team-mates) when a new player came in, maybe if you lose a few appearance bonuses and they're trying to make me feel uncomfortable.

"But I haven't seen any of that, they've all just been great people."

Samuelsen is in line to start Saturday's match against Nottingham Forest at the Pirelli.

The winger played the full 90 minutes against Ipswich Town in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Portman Road having overcome an illness that caused him to miss the 3-2 loss to Aston Villa previously.