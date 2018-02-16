Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Samuelsen says Burton Albion need to re-learn how to win as they continue their search for a first home win since September.

The Brewers welcome Nottingham Forest to the Pirelli Stadium with Samuelsen eager to impress the home faithful.

His first experience in front of the home crowd was forgettable, with the 3-1 loss to Reading arguably the worst performance turned in by Albion this season.

But Samuelsen, on loan from West Ham, is keen to get himself off the mark with his new club and kick-start Albion's relegation survival effort.

"I think it's just about getting that first win, and that's obviously the most difficult one," he said.

"Because you have to almost, not teach yourself how to win the game, but remember how to win the game and what to do to win.

"It's about confidence, it's about when you play in your home ground there's all the expectation.

"All the fans expect you to get better results.

"Maybe before we've played with more fear, but now I think there's less fear so I think we'll get better results."

Having come through the ranks at Manchester City and West Ham, Samuelsen certainly knows all about expectation.

Fearless on the ball, the way the 20-year-old carries himself belies his inexperience and he's relishing playing against one of the big teams in English football this weekend.

"I always thrive on playing against bigger teams and I like a challenge," he added.

"Fulham didn't go as I hoped, and also Reading - I think we were unlucky in that game you could say.

"But Fulham was definitely just bad luck.

"It was a good game against Ipswich and we'll go again against Nottingham Forest."